Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $10.02

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.02, but opened at $9.46. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $9.21, with a volume of 136,062 shares changing hands.

RIDE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Lordstown Motors from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lordstown Motors from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

Get Lordstown Motors alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.22.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13).

In other news, insider Shane Brown sold 19,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $468,167.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,167.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darren Post sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total value of $272,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $272,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 349,820 shares of company stock worth $8,848,815 over the last three months.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RIDE. Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,855,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $413,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $1,162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. 12.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Lordstown Motors Corp., an automotive company, develops, manufactures, and sells light duty electric trucks targeted for sale to fleet customers. It primarily develops Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Lordstown Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lordstown Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.