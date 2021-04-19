Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 600 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in First American Financial by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 356,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 7,739 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,108 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in First American Financial by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in First American Financial by 174.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,824,000 after acquiring an additional 34,740 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $61.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.84. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $39.03 and a 52 week high of $61.78.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.94%.

FAF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.33.

First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

