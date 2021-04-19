Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Lennar were worth $1,721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEN. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Lennar by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.35.

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total transaction of $802,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 151,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,162,715.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,931 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $105.88 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $38.51 and a 1 year high of $106.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 11.44. The company has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.58.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

