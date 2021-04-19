Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,478,786 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $542,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166,321 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,358,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $232,917,000 after buying an additional 66,970 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,979 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,201,000 after buying an additional 117,719 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter worth $53,968,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Toll Brothers by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,186,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,587,000 after acquiring an additional 105,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 891,897 shares of company stock worth $49,089,745. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

TOL stock opened at $61.29 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.98. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.37 and a 52 week high of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.06.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

