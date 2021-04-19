Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.57 Million Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,727,015 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,008,365,000 after purchasing an additional 82,911 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in LHC Group by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 645,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after buying an additional 88,322 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in LHC Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 327,619 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $69,888,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 296,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,191,000 after buying an additional 62,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in LHC Group by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 270,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $57,760,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get LHC Group alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Truist increased their price target on LHC Group from $245.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on LHC Group from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.11.

LHCG stock opened at $203.52 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.32 and a 200-day moving average of $206.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.86, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. LHC Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.26 and a fifty-two week high of $236.81.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.67 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 5.00%. Equities analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

LHC Group Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company's Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.