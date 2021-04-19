Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stock Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Rogers were worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ROG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Rogers by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,978 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,620,000 after acquiring an additional 202,392 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $29,893,000. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Rogers by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 107,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $16,737,000 after acquiring an additional 57,280 shares during the period. Hill City Capital LP bought a new position in Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $7,842,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Rogers by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 817,543 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $126,956,000 after purchasing an additional 39,213 shares in the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,000 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.65, for a total value of $184,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,996.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Hoechner sold 6,700 shares of Rogers stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $1,248,746.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,942,057.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROG. TheStreet upgraded Rogers from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Rogers from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $201.29 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a 1-year low of $92.01 and a 1-year high of $202.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 649.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $210.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

