LPL Financial LLC Acquires New Shares in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.22% of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 855.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 34,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $5,613,000.

FXC opened at $78.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $78.16 and a 200 day moving average of $76.68. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust has a 52-week low of $69.32 and a 52-week high of $79.20.

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

