LPL Financial LLC Has $354,000 Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,080 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dorman Products by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Dorman Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 7,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 76.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Kealey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,475.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DORM opened at $107.20 on Monday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.50.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.27. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

