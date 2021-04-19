LPL Financial LLC Invests $363,000 in GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GSX Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GSX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSX. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSX Techedu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Infini Master Fund acquired a new stake in GSX Techedu in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in GSX Techedu by 13.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.84% of the company’s stock.

GSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. CLSA reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of GSX Techedu in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GSX Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of GSX Techedu from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GSX Techedu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.35.

GSX stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.10 and a beta of -0.50. GSX Techedu Inc. has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $149.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.31.

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.57) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. GSX Techedu had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.36%. GSX Techedu’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GSX Techedu Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

