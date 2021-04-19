LPL Financial LLC Purchases 295 Shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AIT opened at $94.81 on Monday. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.22. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $736.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Applied Industrial Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 34.65%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. The company offers its products for maintenance, repair, and operational, as well as original equipment manufacturing customers. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control.

