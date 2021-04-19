LPL Financial LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

