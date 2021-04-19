LPL Financial LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 73,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Gerdau by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,503,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,563,000 after purchasing an additional 981,979 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gerdau by 7.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Gerdau by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 85,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gerdau during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in Gerdau by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 61,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. 3.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GGB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC downgraded Gerdau from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Gerdau has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of GGB stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54. Gerdau S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Gerdau Company Profile

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Gerdau (NYSE:GGB)

Receive News & Ratings for Gerdau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerdau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit