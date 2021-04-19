Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Lundin Gold (OTCMKTS:FTMNF) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their price objective on Lundin Gold from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Lundin Gold from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial initiated coverage on Lundin Gold in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.17.

FTMNF opened at $9.26 on Friday. Lundin Gold has a 12-month low of $6.38 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average of $8.52.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

