LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) is Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,837 shares during the quarter. LyondellBasell Industries makes up 3.6% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $317,032,000 after buying an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,952,000 after buying an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $231,690,000 after buying an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,505,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 90,177 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,291,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.05.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded down $1.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.39. 27,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,204. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.06. LyondellBasell Industries has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In other news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $234,013.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,562 shares of company stock worth $263,516. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

