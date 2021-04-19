Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,523,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,633. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

