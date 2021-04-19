Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Shares of Macquarie Infrastructure Co. (NYSE:MIC) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.86.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Macquarie Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Macquarie Infrastructure by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,523,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 146,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,515,000 after purchasing an additional 27,838 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Macquarie Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,464,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at $464,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIC traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.68. The company had a trading volume of 3,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,633. Macquarie Infrastructure has a 1-year low of $23.14 and a 1-year high of $41.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The conglomerate reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.71). Macquarie Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 67.23%. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Macquarie Infrastructure will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Macquarie Infrastructure

Macquarie Infrastructure Corporation invests in infrastructure and infrastructure-like businesses that provide services to corporations, government agencies and individual customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Atlantic Aviation, MIC Hawaii, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?

Analyst Recommendations for Macquarie Infrastructure (NYSE:MIC)

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit