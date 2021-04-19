MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Stock Holdings Boosted by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 62.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in MacroGenics were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MacroGenics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in MacroGenics by 186.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in MacroGenics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MGNX opened at $31.83 on Monday. MacroGenics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $33.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.17 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.60. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. The company had revenue of $52.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.18.

In other MacroGenics news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

