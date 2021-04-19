Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) is Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s Largest Position

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,317 shares during the quarter. Magna International makes up approximately 3.4% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.30% of Magna International worth $80,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after buying an additional 3,635,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Magna International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,832,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,755 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 570,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,395 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Magna International by 82.5% in the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares during the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Magna International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays upgraded Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.33.

Shares of Magna International stock traded down $1.75 on Monday, reaching $93.80. 59,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,569,040. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $89.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Magna International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. Magna International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magna International Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

