Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.37. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of ($0.11) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 336.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.73. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.58. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on MGY shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.98.

NYSE:MGY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,081. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.