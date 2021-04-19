MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MakeMyTrip Limited is an online travel service company which offers travel products and solutions in India and the United States. The Company’s services and products include air tickets, customized holiday packages, hotel booking, railway tickets, bus tickets, car hire and facilitating access to travel insurance. MakeMyTrip Limited is the parent company of MakeMyTrip (India) Private Limited and MakeMyTrip.com Inc. Through its primary website, www.makemytrip.com, and other technology-enhanced platforms, the Company provides access to all major domestic full-service and low-cost airlines operating in India, all major airlines operating to and from India, a wide selection of hotels in and outside India, Indian Railways and several major Indian bus operators. MakeMyTrip Limited is based in Gurgaon, India. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on MakeMyTrip from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded MakeMyTrip from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of MMYT stock opened at $26.35 on Thursday. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.87 and its 200-day moving average is $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.24. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 151.72%. The company had revenue of $56.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MakeMyTrip will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $63,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 48.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.97% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

