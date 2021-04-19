Marlin Business Services Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MRLN)

Marlin Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:MRLN) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,601 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 11,403% compared to the average volume of 40 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRLN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Marlin Business Services by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Business Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRLN traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,783. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $256.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55 and a beta of 0.98. Marlin Business Services has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.68.

Marlin Business Services (NASDAQ:MRLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter. Marlin Business Services had a negative return on equity of 1.77% and a negative net margin of 4.76%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%.

About Marlin Business Services

Marlin Business Services Corp. provides credit products and services to small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company's products and services include loans and leases for the acquisition of commercial equipment and working capital loans. It offers lease finance to approximately 100 categories of equipment.

