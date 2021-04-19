Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 692.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 689.7% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total value of $3,891,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,513,241.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Rodriguez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total transaction of $1,571,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,182,795.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,793 shares of company stock worth $10,818,947 over the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $147.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.44.

MAR opened at $148.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.22 billion, a PE ratio of 280.44 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.65. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $159.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 188.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

