Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) PT Raised to $132.00 at Morgan Stanley

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MMC. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the company from $126.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $118.35.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $127.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $64.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a one year low of $91.80 and a one year high of $128.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.13.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 6,125 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $706,090.00. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

