Martin Midstream Partners (MMLP) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $180.09 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. On average, analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ MMLP opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $86.34 million, a P/E ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 2.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. Martin Midstream Partners has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

