Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Short Interest Down 23.6% in March

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,070,000 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the March 15th total of 6,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.72, for a total value of $18,115,750.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,725,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,435,514,072.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 784,272 shares of company stock worth $260,633,643 over the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard stock traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $382.28. 178,490 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,304,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $244.10 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $367.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $342.69. The company has a market cap of $379.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Mastercard will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.37.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

