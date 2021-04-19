Matrix AI Network (MAN) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.76 Million

Matrix AI Network (CURRENCY:MAN) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. Matrix AI Network has a market cap of $22.46 million and $1.76 million worth of Matrix AI Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Matrix AI Network has traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Matrix AI Network coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $266.49 or 0.00473184 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000727 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005499 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002473 BTC.

About Matrix AI Network

Matrix AI Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Matrix AI Network's total supply is 647,450,056 coins and its circulating supply is 214,302,042 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “MATRIX AI Network is an intelligent, open-source, new generation blockchain that aims to solve major challenges currently stifling the development and adoption of blockchain technology. MATRIX leverages the latest artificial intelligence (AI) technology to deliver on the promise of blockchain. Matrix AI Network is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. MATRIX Intelligent Contracts use Natural Language Programming and adaptive deep learning-based templates to auto-code. English and Chinese currently supported. Additional languages to be added later. “

Buying and Selling Matrix AI Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Matrix AI Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Matrix AI Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Matrix AI Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

