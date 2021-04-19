Matthew W. Rosinack Sells 500 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) Stock

Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew W. Rosinack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Matthew W. Rosinack sold 500 shares of Berkeley Lights stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $27,085.00.

Shares of Berkeley Lights stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.88. 405,352 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,038. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.03 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 11.41 and a quick ratio of 10.87.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

BLI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Berkeley Lights from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berkeley Lights has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of Berkeley Lights in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the period. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

