Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.86.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MXIM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,653,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,919,554,000 after buying an additional 754,969 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $479,558,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $280,302,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 216.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,225,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,263,000 after buying an additional 1,522,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,951,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,978,000 after acquiring an additional 653,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.39. 35,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,833. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.96. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $50.04 and a 12 month high of $98.44.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $628.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

