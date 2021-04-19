Mcdonald Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Mcdonald Partners LLC reduced its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Polaris by 171.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after purchasing an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Polaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,340,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Polaris by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 44,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,920,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 9,250 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $1,102,415.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,655.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,821 shares of company stock valued at $24,733,195. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.24 and a twelve month high of $147.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.45 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.28.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This is a boost from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised their target price on Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.69.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

