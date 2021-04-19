Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 124.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,898 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,486 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,814 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 18,796 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,115 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 16,170 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.35.

Shares of SBUX opened at $118.34 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $70.65 and a 52 week high of $118.50. The firm has a market cap of $139.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.00.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

