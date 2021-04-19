Mcdonald Partners LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,344 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. German American Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in Citigroup by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Citigroup by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in Citigroup by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 193,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after buying an additional 53,109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.76 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.72.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

