Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $252,810.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,619,473.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Norman D. Jr. Finch sold 7,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.00, for a total transaction of $1,468,096.00. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $224.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.94. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $148.66 and a one year high of $228.77.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.23. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 80.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.84%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.76.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

