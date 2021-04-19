Mcdonald Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Mcdonald Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,150 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ABB by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,483,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,426,000 after buying an additional 211,804 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at $4,418,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at $3,684,000. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter worth $2,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $33.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. ABB Ltd has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $33.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $72.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

ABB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen boosted their price target on ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

