Mcdonald Partners LLC Purchases 2,102 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 25.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,351 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,297,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,123 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Blackstone Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,594,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,119,000 after purchasing an additional 822,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.13.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock opened at $79.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.17 and a 200 day moving average of $64.35. The firm has a market cap of $54.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.09 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.21.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 73.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.7175 dividend. This represents a $2.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.