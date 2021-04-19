McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $255.00 at Cowen

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MCD. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $218.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $237.30.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $233.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.63. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $167.85 and a 12-month high of $234.26. The stock has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.82%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,022,688 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $219,448,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,522,335 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $326,661,000 after acquiring an additional 404,133 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,703,214 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,009,212,000 after acquiring an additional 344,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

