Mchain (MAR) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Mchain (CURRENCY:MAR) traded up 24.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 19th. One Mchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Mchain has a total market cap of $166,435.98 and approximately $13.00 worth of Mchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Mchain has traded 113.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mchain alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001797 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006029 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003768 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00016435 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000139 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Mchain Coin Profile

MAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2017. Mchain’s total supply is 60,446,625 coins. Mchain’s official website is mchain.network. Mchain’s official Twitter account is @Marijuana_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarijuanaCoin is a new PoW/PoS cryptocurrency for the cannabis industry. It's based on the X11 hashing algorithm. “

Mchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.