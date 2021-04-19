Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci Sells 2,497 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CRO Elizabeth Carducci sold 2,497 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $72,787.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 874,532 shares in the company, valued at $25,492,607.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Elizabeth Carducci also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, January 19th, Elizabeth Carducci sold 60,000 shares of Medallia stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $2,328,600.00.

MDLA opened at $29.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.11. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.70 and a 1 year high of $48.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Medallia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Medallia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Medallia by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,037,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,116,000 after acquiring an additional 206,110 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Medallia by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,624,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,170,000 after acquiring an additional 428,677 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its position in Medallia by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,219,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,522,000 after acquiring an additional 459,057 shares in the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

