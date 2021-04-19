Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDIBY. Mediobanca reissued a buy rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

