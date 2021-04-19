Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Earns Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MDIBY. Mediobanca reissued a buy rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario stock opened at $11.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.06. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a fifty-two week low of $5.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. It operates through five segments: Corporate & Investment Banking, Consumer Banking, Wealth Management, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions.

