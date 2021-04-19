Medpace (MEDP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Medpace to post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. On average, analysts expect Medpace to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Medpace stock opened at $179.90 on Monday. Medpace has a 52 week low of $73.62 and a 52 week high of $190.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $164.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.49.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MEDP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medpace currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.67.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total transaction of $671,385.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $5,836,545.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,718 shares of company stock worth $12,619,834 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

