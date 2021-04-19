Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Meituan (OTCMKTS:MPNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,800 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the March 15th total of 414,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 115,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

OTCMKTS MPNGF opened at $37.45 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.93. Meituan has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $59.24.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Meituan in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Meituan Company Profile

Meituan, an investment holding company, provides an e-commerce platform that uses technology to connect consumers and merchants. It operates through Food Delivery; In-store, Hotel & Travel; and New Initiatives and Others segments. The Food Delivery segment offers food ordering and delivery service through its platform.

