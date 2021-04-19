MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in March

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 219,900 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the March 15th total of 172,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 274.9 days.

MKGAF stock traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $177.75. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 533. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $182.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.83.

Get MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien alerts:

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKGAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter.

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien operates in the healthcare, life science, and performance materials sectors worldwide. It discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical and biological prescription drugs to treat oncology, immuno-oncology, neurology, immunology, fertility, and endocrinology, as well as general medicines for diabetes, cardiovascular, thyroid, and other diseases.

Recommended Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.