Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Shares Sold by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank reduced its stake in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in Meredith were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,410,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,082,000 after purchasing an additional 377,162 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,453,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 727,020 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meredith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,189,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meredith by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after acquiring an additional 25,353 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meredith during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,153,000. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDP opened at $31.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.26. Meredith Co. has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $37.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.69.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $901.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meredith Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MDP. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Meredith Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

