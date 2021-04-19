Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Shares Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) by 300.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,161,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,314,000 after buying an additional 167,016 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,104,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,460,000 after buying an additional 233,457 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,734,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after buying an additional 324,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 632,577 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,390,000 after buying an additional 361,416 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Meritage Homes stock opened at $98.79 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52-week low of $36.99 and a 52-week high of $117.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,852.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

