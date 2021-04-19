Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

