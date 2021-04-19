Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Now Covered by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.44.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $98.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.96 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $36.99 and a 1-year high of $117.06.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $318,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,777,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Analyst Recommendations for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit