MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Holdings Boosted by TPG Financial Advisors LLC

TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 20.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after buying an additional 1,635,661 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,037,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1,248.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 51,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,608,000 after buying an additional 49,337 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MET opened at $63.07 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.18 and a twelve month high of $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $55.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MET. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MetLife has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.15.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

