Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.69% from the company’s current price.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Pritchard Capital upped their target price on Microsoft from $272.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Microsoft from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.41.

Microsoft stock opened at $260.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19. The company has a market cap of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $166.11 and a 1-year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total value of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

