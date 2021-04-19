MiL.k (MLK) Market Cap Hits $141.92 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. MiL.k has a total market capitalization of $141.92 million and $312,679.00 worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MiL.k has traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.82 or 0.00003234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00063136 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.32 or 0.00276677 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.77 or 0.00026301 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $375.99 or 0.00669738 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $55,804.76 or 0.99404404 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $487.55 or 0.00868465 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MiL.k Profile

MiL.k launched on February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

