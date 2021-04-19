Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $61.45 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,997 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 4.8% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $61,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $2.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $218.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,899. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.77. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $118.75 and a 1-year high of $223.62.

