Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 17,372 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,372 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Canada ETF comprises 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 0.21% of iShares MSCI Canada ETF worth $7,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 65.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 157.5% in the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,526,147. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.25. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $22.39 and a twelve month high of $35.48.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

