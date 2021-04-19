Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 2,163 Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp decreased its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Spain ETF accounts for 0.4% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF were worth $5,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000.

Shares of EWP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.49. The stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 857,006. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.52 and its 200 day moving average is $26.22. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

