Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Receives $3.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

MLND has been the topic of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink lowered Millendo Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 13th.

Shares of Millendo Therapeutics stock opened at $0.99 on Friday. Millendo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $3.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 8,328.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 74,371 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 355.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 464,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 362,487 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Millendo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. 41.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Millendo Therapeutics

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

