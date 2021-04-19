Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Decreases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 833,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,274 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $38.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 721,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,941,344. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.61 and a 1-year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

